Luciano (L) of Fluminense in action against Christian Oliva (R) of Nacional during the Copa Sudamericana quarter final soccer match between Fluminense and Nacional at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Gum (2-R) of Fluminense celebrates after scoring during the Copa Sudamericana quarter final soccer match between Fluminense and Nacional at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Luciano (L) of Fluminense in action against Jorge Fucile (R) of Nacional during the Copa Sudamericana quarter final soccer match between Fluminense and Nacional at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Uruguay's Nacional drew 1-1 on Wednesday against the Brazilian Fluminense in the final stretch of their first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals played in Rio de Janeiro.

Matias Zunino, the best of the team led by Alexander Medina, finished off after a corner in the 87th minute to equalize the goal that Fluminense central defender Gum scored in the 17th minute.