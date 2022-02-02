Rafael Nadal speaks during a press conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, 02 February 2022, after winning the Australian Open. EFE/ Cati Cladera

Rafael Nadal poses with the trophy during a press conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, 02 February 2022, after winning the Australian Open. EFE/ Cati Cladera

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal said Wednesday that he had played “infinitely better” than what he or his team “could have imagined” in his history-making 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.