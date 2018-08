Rafael Nadal hits a shot during a third-round match against Karen Khachanov at the US Open on Friday, Aug. 31, in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE/EPA/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Karen Khachanov of Russia hits a return to Rafael Nadal during a third-round match at the US Open on Friday, Aug. 31, in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABAGNGLO

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov in the third round of the US Open on Friday, Aug. 31, in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABAGNGLO

Defending champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the round of 16 of the 2018 US Open with a 5-7, 7-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(3) victory over Karen Khachanov.

The world No. 1 overcame pain in his right knee to dispatch the 27th-seeded Russian in a match that went on for nearly 4 1/2 hours, the longest contest so far of this year's tournament.