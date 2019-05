Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts after losing against Spanish Rafael Nadal during their Mutua Madrid Open's tournament round of 32 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime in action against Spanish Rafael Nadal during their Mutua Madrid Open's tournament round of 32 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal in action against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime during their Mutua Madrid Open's tournament round of 32 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal greets Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime after their Mutua Madrid Open's tournament round of 32 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal imposed his control over the play to claim an easy 6-3, 6-3 win over Canadia's promising 18-year-old talent, Felix Auger-Aliassime.

It took Nadal one hour and 37 minutes to prevail over the youngest player in this year's main draw, advancing to the round of 16.