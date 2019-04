Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Guido Pella of Argentina during their quarterfinal match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, April 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Guido Pella of Argentina reacts during his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, April 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his quarter final match against Guido Pella of Argentina at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, April 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spain's Rafael Nadal was pushed hard here Friday by Guido Pella of Argentina, but managed to eke out a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 win to secure a berth in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, an event he has won 11 times.

Nadal avoided joining the list of favorites who have been upset in the 2019 edition of the clay-court tourney, including Dominik Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who lost earlier Friday to Daniil Medvedev.