Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a serve from David Ferrer of Spain in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Monday advanced to the second round of the US Open after compatriot David Ferrer had to retire after injuring his left calf.

The world number one had won the first set 6-3, but Ferrer, cheered on by the crowd, was beginning to turn the tide during the second until the injury forced him to retire.