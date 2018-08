Spaniard Rafael Nadal hits a forehand during his second-round match on Aug. 8, 2018, against Benoit Paire at the Rogers Cup, an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event in Toronto. Nadal won 6-2, 6-3. EPA-EFE/Osvaldo Ponce

Frenchman Benoit Paire in action against Spaniard Rafael Nadal on Aug. 8, 2018, at the Rogers Cup, an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event in Toronto. Nadal won 6-2, 6-3. EPA-EFE/Osvaldo Ponce

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand during second-round action on Aug. 8, 2018, against Frenchman Benoit Paire at the Rogers Cup, an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event in Toronto. Nadal won 6-2, 6-3. EPA-EFE/Osvaldo Ponce

Top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal has kicked off his quest for a fourth Canadian Open title in comfortable fashion, cruising past Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the third round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

In the opening set of Wednesday evening's match, Nadal came out sharp on return and also controlled his service games for the most part, although he did have to stave off two break points.