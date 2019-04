Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (L) and Kei Nishikori (R) of Japan warm up during the presentation of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament at the Catalan Music Palace in Barcelona, Spain, April 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Rafael Nadal said on Monday he was confident of regaining his best form at the Barcelona Open where he is set to launch his bid for a record-extending 12th title.

He is to play against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina in the € 2,746,455 ($3.1 million) tournament which helped to cement his career in 2005.