Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Lauren Davis of the United States during their third round match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Garbine Muguruza of Spain reacts to losing a point against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their third round match of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts to defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their third round match of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts to winning a point against Jenson Brooksby of the US during their third round match of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Richard Gasquet of France during their third round match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz charged into the final 16 of the US Open on Saturday, while Petra Kvitova knocked out Garbiñe Muguruza.

After coming back from a set down in both the first and second rounds at Flushing Meadows, Nadal thumped Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-0, 6-1 and 7-5 in two hours and 17 minutes.