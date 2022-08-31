Spaniards Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz and women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek won their first round matches Tuesday at the United States Open, from which defending champion Emma Raducanu and the veteran Venus Williams bowed out.
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Rinky Hijikata of Australia, during their first round match during the US Open Tennis Championships, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2022. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE
Iga Swiatek of Poland hits a return to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their first round match during the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES
Emma Raducanu of England returns the ball to Alize Cornet of France in their first round match during the US Open Tennis Championships, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2022. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts to winning a point over Sebastian Baez of Argentina during their first round match of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2022. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE