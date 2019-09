Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland (L) shakes hands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) after he retires from the match in the third set on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 1 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks back to the baseline before retiring due to injury against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during a match on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 1 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) and Daniil Medvedev of Russia (R) during the trophy ceremony for the men's final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 8 September 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the men's final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 8 September 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal is on his way to reclaiming his position as the leader of men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings after the difference between him and current world No. 1, Novak Djokovic was reduced to 640 points.

Nadal gained more points thanks to winning the 2019 US Open after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Sunday 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in four hours and 49 minutes.