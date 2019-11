Rafael Nadal of Spain holds a press conference to announce that he is forfeiting his semi final match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada due to injury at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

World number one Rafael Nadal has avoided a date with Roger Federer in the group stages of the ATP Finals and was instead drawn against his US Open final rival Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, the winner of last year's competition in London.

Federer is set to play against Serbian Novak Djokovic, Austrian Dominic Thiem and Italian Matteo Berrettini.