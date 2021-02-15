Ashleigh Barty of Australia during her post match interview after winning her 4th Round Women's singles match against Shelby Rogers of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 15 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jessica Pegula of the USA reacts after winning her fourth Round Women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Day 8 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 15 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his fourth Round Men's singles match against Fabio Fognini of Italy on Day 8 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Monday, February 15, 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY