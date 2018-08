Croatia's Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a forehand during his quarter-final match on Aug. 10, 2018, against Spain's Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Rogers Cup, a hard-court tournament in Toronto, Canada. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand during his quarter-final match on Aug. 10, 2018, against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Rogers Cup, a hard-court event in Toronto, Canada. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic of Croatia on Aug. 10, 2018, in the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup, a hard-court event in Toronto, Canada. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal got off to a slow start but rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over seventh-ranked Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Cilic came out on fire at the start of Friday night's match, hitting 17 winners en route to capturing the opening set.