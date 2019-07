Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a forehand during his Wimbledon second-round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain on July 4, 2019, at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a backhand during his Wimbledon second-round match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia on July 4, 2019, at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts during his Wimbledon second-round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the All England Club, in London, United Kingdom, on July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their Wimbledon second-round match at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal survived a stern test against dangerous and unpredictable Australian Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon second-round action on Thursday, winning most of the big points en route to a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3) victory.

The contest was the most-anticipated match-up of the first week, considering that the ultra-talented Kyrgios stunned the Spanish great in four sets at this same grass-court Grand Slam event in 2014 and that the two have traded barbs in the media.