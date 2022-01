Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his semi final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Friday advanced into his sixth Australian Open final and is now one win away from becoming the first men's player in history to take home 21 grand slam titles.

The sixth seed beat Italian Matteo Berrettini (7) in a tight 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in two hours, 55 minutes under a closed roof due to a storm.