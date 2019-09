Rafael Nadal of Spain wraps a return around the post to get to match point against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after hitting a ball around the post to get to match point against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASONS SZENES

World no. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain defeated Croatia's Marin Cilin in four sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the US Open on Monday to set up a quarterfinal clash with Argentinian Diego Scwartzman.

Nadal picked up the first set easily enough despite having his serve broken by the 22nd-ranked Croatian — perhaps the first sign of the Spaniard's discomfort against Cilic — who showed flashes of brilliance throughout the match. EFE-EPA