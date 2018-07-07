Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a backhand during his Winmbledon third-round match against Australia's Alex De Minaur at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Alex De Minaur of Australia reaches to hit a shot during his third-round Wimbledon match against Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after beating Alex De Minaur of Australia in their Wimbledon third-round match at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Australia's Alex de Miñaur, world No. 80, was no match for Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, world No. 1, who defeated him 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in Wimbledon's third round on Saturday, ensuring Nadal keeps the top spot of the ATP ranking upon its release following the tournament.

Having reached the round of 16, where he fell in 2017, Nadal will maintain at least a 50-point advantage in the ATP ranking over his main rival, Roger Federer of Switzerland, who is the defending champion and so will not add any points to his ranking from this year's tournament.