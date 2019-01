Alex de Minaur of Australia reacts during his men's singles third round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles third round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Alex de Minaur of Australia during their men's singles third round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal (R) of Spain is congratulated by Alex de Minaur (L) of Australia after winning their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Sunset over Rod Laver Arena during the men's singles third round match between Alex de Minaur of Australia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles third round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Second seed Rafael Nadal beat home teenager Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to set up a clash with Czech Tomas Berdych in the fourth round of Australian Open.

The 32-year-old 17-time Grand Slam winner dominated the third round match with strong serve and higher percentage of receiving points against the 19-year-old Australian in front of his home crowd.