Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his men's singles semi final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal during the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his men's singles semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, world No. 2, beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Saturday, and is to seek his eighth Italian Open title in the final.

First seeded and a seven-time champion in Rome, Nadal needed one hour and 56 minutes to beat his Serbian opponent, currently world No. 18.