Roger Federer of Switzerland plays Rafael Nadal of Spain in the French Open semifinalss at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Rafael Nadal on Friday qualified for his 12th French Open final as he thrashed Switzerland’s Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours and 25 minutes.

Amid tough weather conditions, including constant winds, Nadal showed off his superiority on Paris’ clay court to earn his first win over the Swiss player since 2014.