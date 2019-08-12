Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their finals match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their finals match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 11 August 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM

Rafael Nadal of Spain after winning against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their finals match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM

Rafael Nadal of Spain with his trophy after winning against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their finals match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their finals match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM

Spain’s Rafael Nadal on Sunday easily overcame Russian up-and-comer Danil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in blustery conditions to gain his fifth title at the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal and the 35th ATP Masters 1000 title of his career.

Nadal, who was defending the title he won last year in Toronto, needed just 70 minutes to add a fifth Canadian title to his resume. Medvedev started strong and in their first game, the two were showing off baseline rallies of 24 and 32 shots. But Medvedev, who had never before faced off against the 18-time Grand Slam champion, could not keep up.