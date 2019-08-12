Spain’s Rafael Nadal on Sunday easily overcame Russian up-and-comer Danil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in blustery conditions to gain his fifth title at the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal and the 35th ATP Masters 1000 title of his career.
Nadal, who was defending the title he won last year in Toronto, needed just 70 minutes to add a fifth Canadian title to his resume. Medvedev started strong and in their first game, the two were showing off baseline rallies of 24 and 32 shots. But Medvedev, who had never before faced off against the 18-time Grand Slam champion, could not keep up.