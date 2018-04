Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with his trophy after winning against Kei Nishikori of Japan in their final match of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Monaco's Prince Albert II (2-R), his wife, Princess Charlene (2-L), and the Monegasque Tennis Federation's Elisabeth-Anne de Massy (R) attend the final of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Japan's Kei Nishikori in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Japan's Kei Nishikori hits the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the final of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Japan's Kei Nishikori during the final of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with his trophy after beating Japan's Kei Nishikori in the final match of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Sunday won a record-breaking 31st career Masters title after defeating Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 in the final round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Without conceding a single set in the entire tournament, world No. 1 Nadal racked up his 11th Monte-Carlo title, a fine return to form after having to withdraw from the Australian Open earlier this year with a leg injury.