Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Benoit Paire of France during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Joao Sousa of Portugal returns to Rafael Nadal of Spain in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Joao Sousa of Portugal in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Joao Sousa of Portugal in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Rafael Nadal on Monday prevailed over Joao Sousa with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win, extending his victory record at Wimbledon to 52 matches, one ahead of Sweden's Bjorn Borg.

World No. 2 Nadal took an hour and 45 minutes to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club’s Grand Slam for the seventh time in his career as a pro.