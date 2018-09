Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Dominic Thiem of Austria in five sets during the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts during his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain hugs Dominic Thiem (R) of Austria after defeating him in five sets during the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES