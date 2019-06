Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal (R) chats with his coach, Carlos Moya (L), during a training session at the Country Club in Santa Posa, Mallorca, Spain, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

Rafael Nadal started training Monday on the grass courts used for the WTA Mallorca Open in preparations for Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year.

After extending his record haul of Roland Garros titles to 12 by winning the French Open earlier this month, the 33-year-old Spaniard held his first pre-Wimbledon practice session as he has done for the past three years at the Santa Ponsa Country Club, where the women's open is held on his home island of Mallorca in the Mediterranean Sea.