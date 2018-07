Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Israel's Dudi Sela (L) in the first round of Wimbledon Championships in London, England, on July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain on Tuesday kicked off his Wimbledon campaign with a dominating victory against Israel's Dudi Sela 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the Grand Slam tournament's second round.

The two-time Wimbledon champion took an hour and 50 minutes to eliminate Sela, world No. 127, moving a step closer to claiming his 18th Grand Slam title.