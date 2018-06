Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal in action during a training session for the Mallorca Open tennis tournament in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Monday began training for Wimbledon by practicing on the grass courts used for the WTA Mallorca Open.

After winning his record-extending 11th French Open title earlier this month, the Spaniard withdrew from the Queen's Club Championships, a key Wimbledon tune-up to be played in London from June 18-24.