Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles second round match against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia in action during his men's singles second round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his men's singles second round match against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Seven-time Italian Open champion Rafael Nadal of Spain sailed into the tournament's third round on Wednesday, after defeating Damir Dzhumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-1, 6-0.

World No. 2 Nadal defeated Dzhumhur, world No. 31, in just 61 minutes, his second win in three career encounters.