Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand during his quarterfinal match at the Monte-Carlo Masters against Russia's Andrey Rublev in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France. Rublev won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. EFE/Sebastien Nogier

Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on 16 April 2021. EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spain's Rafael Nadal shows his frustration during his quarterfinal match against Russia's Andrey Rublev at the Monte-Carlo Masters in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on 16 April 2021. Rublev won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal ran into a buzz saw Friday in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, falling 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to in-form Russian Andrey Rublev.

The 11-time champion had convincingly won his previous two matches over the world No. 8 on hard courts and was not expected to have any serious difficulties on his beloved clay, particularly after having started the tournament with a pair of lopsided victories over Federico Delbonis and Grigor Dimitrov.