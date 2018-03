Rafael Nadal of Spain waves to the crowd after retiring from his quarter final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH

World No. 2 tennis player Rafael Nadal has joined the Spanish national tennis team ahead of the the Davis Cup quarterfinals against Germany, Spain captain Sergi Bruguera announced on Tuesday at a press conference in Madrid.

Nadal, who has been injured since the Australian Open in Jan., will play alongside Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño, Feliciano Lopez and David Ferrer in the matches scheduled for Apr. 6-8 at the iconic Plaza de Toros de Valencia.