Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal talks to reporters on 22 June 2018 after a training session at Santa Ponça Tennis Club in Calvia, a town on the Spanish island of Mallorca. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal said Friday he was feeling confident after five days of pre-Wimbledon practice on grass at the Santa Ponça Tennis Club, where the WTA Tour's Mallorca Open is being held this week.

After winning a record-extending 11th French Open title earlier this month, the Spaniard withdrew from the Queen's Club Championships, a key Wimbledon tune-up played in London from June 18 to June 24.