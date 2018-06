Diego Schwartzman of Argentina plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their men'Äôs quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) reacts with Diego Schwartzman of Argentina (R) after winning their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Spain's so-called King of Clay Rafael Nadal on Thursday secured his place in the French Open semifinals with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in a three hour and 42 minute long quarterfinal which was played over two days due to a rain delay.

On Wednesday, heavy rain interrupted the clash after almost two hours, yet before the rain delay the tennis world was shocked, watching a venerable Achilles, Nadal, dropping a set at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015.