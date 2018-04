Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning the men's singles final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained his number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,770 points after he claimed his record 11th Barcelona Open title.

At Barcelona Open final on Sunday, the 31-year-old Spaniard won 6-2, 6-1 over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, who rocketed 19 places up to the 44th .