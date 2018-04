Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his semi final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning against Kei Nishikori of Japan in their final match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained his number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released Monday, with 8,770 points.

The 31-year-old Spaniard on Sunday won a record-breaking 31st career Masters title after defeating Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 in the final round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.