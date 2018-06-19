Spanish player Rafa Nadal is seen during a training session at Santa Ponça tennis club in Calvia, Spain, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cati Cladera

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal intensified his grass court training on Tuesday ahead of Wimbledon, the second Grand Slam event of the season, despite the hot weather on the outdoor grass courts used for the ongoing WTA Mallorca Open women's tournament.

Overseen by his trainer, Carlos Moya, and his physiotherapist, Rafael Maymo, the 17-time Grand Slam champion and so-called "King of Clay" began training on Monday with the aim of reaching Wimbledon fully adapted to the natural grass surface.