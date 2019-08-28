Spain’s Rafael Nadal easily overcame Australian John Millman 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the US Open in Flushing Meadows, but copped a time violation for waiting too long with his serve.
Although it was only the second time that Nadal and Millman – who eliminated Swiss legend Roger Federer last year at Flushing Meadows – faced each other on the court, the Spaniard dominated with his powerful serves, vicious returns and baseline shots that displaced his rival. He also knew how to convert the break points he achieved.