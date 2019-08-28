Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to John Millman of Australia during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JASONS SZENES

John Millman of Australia reacts as he plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to John Millman of Australia during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JASONS SZENES

Rafael Nadal of Spain talks to the chair umpire as he plays John Millman of Australia during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over John Millman of Australia during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Spain’s Rafael Nadal easily overcame Australian John Millman 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the US Open in Flushing Meadows, but copped a time violation for waiting too long with his serve.

Although it was only the second time that Nadal and Millman – who eliminated Swiss legend Roger Federer last year at Flushing Meadows – faced each other on the court, the Spaniard dominated with his powerful serves, vicious returns and baseline shots that displaced his rival. He also knew how to convert the break points he achieved.