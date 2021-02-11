Melbourne (Australia), 11/02/2021.- Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his men's singles second round match against Michael Mmoh of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 11 February 2021. (Tenis, Abierto, España, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne (Australia), 11/02/2021.- A spectator is removed from Rod Laver Arena during the second Round Men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Michael Mmoh of the USA on Day 4 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 11 February 2021. (Tenis, Abierto, España, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after winning his second Round Men's singles match against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia during Day 4 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 11 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Andrey Rublev of Russia in action against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil during their second round tennis match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 11 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN