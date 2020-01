A general view of Rod Laver Arena during the third match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Alexei Popyrin of Australia on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her women's singles first round match against Shelby Rogers of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS MALASIG

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her third round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his men's singles third round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Sweat flies around Rafael Nadal of Spain during his men's singles third round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his men's singles third round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his third round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Saturday beat his compatriot Pablo Carreño in the third round of the Australian Open, cruising into the fourth round after a forceful 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win.

"Had been my best match of the tournament so far, without a doubt, so that's a very positive thing," said Nadal afterwards. EFE-EPA