Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action during the men's singles final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during his final match at the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning the men's singles final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain earned his 11th Barcelona Open title on Sunday as he defeated the rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1.

Nadal, who won his 11th Monte-Carlo Masters title last Sunday, extended his clay court winning streak to an Open Era record of 46 straight sets, while sealing his 401st career win on that surface.