Jeremy Chardy of France in action during his men's singles match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his men's singles match against Jeremy Chardy of France at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Spanish tennis star and world no. 2, Rafael Nadal, prevailed Thursday in his Italian Open debut by defeating world No. 42 Jeremy Chardy of France 6-0, 6-1, moving on the third round.

Nadal, an eight-time champion in Rome, took 66 minutes to eliminate Chardy, who has never managed to beat Nadal in their three career encounters.