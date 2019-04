Spanish tennis player David Ferrer waves to the crowd after losing against countryman Rafa Nadal in their third round men's single match at the 67th Barcelona Open tennis tournament, in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal is to continue his title defense at the 2019 Barcelona Open after he advanced to the quarterfinals, getting past his countryman David Ferrer in straight sets.

Nadal needed around two hours to claim a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ferrer in their 32nd career match, which Nadal leads 26 to 6.