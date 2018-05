Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Fabio Fognini of Italy during their men's singles quarter final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Fabio Fognini of Italy in action during his men's singles quarter final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Fabio Fognini of Italy in their men's singles quarter final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Friday had to rally from a set down to defeat Italian Fabio Fognini 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, and earn a place in the semifinals of the Italian Open for the first time in four years.

The top seed needed two hours and 14 minutes to defeat the home favorite, earning his 54th win at the Foro Italico.