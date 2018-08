Karen Khachanov of Russia in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their semifinal match at the Rogers Cup Men's Tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Karen Khachanov of Russia during their semifinal match at the Rogers Cup Men's Tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia after their semifinal match at the Rogers Cup Men's Tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

The Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal Saturday defeated Russia's Karen Khachanov 7-6 (3), 6-4 and qualified for the finals of the Toronto Masters 1000 where he will face the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal, the first head of the series, did not have much difficulty in overcoming his opponent, although the first set was somewhat more closely contested and ended in a tie-break.