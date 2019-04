Rafa Nadal of Spain in action during his quarter final men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, in Barcelona, Spain, April 26, 2019. EPA-EEF/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in action during his quarter-final men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament against Rafa Nadal of Spain, in Barcelona, Spain, 26 April 2019. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Rafa Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his quarterfinal men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, in Barcelona, Spain, April 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Rafael Nadal advanced to the Barcelona Open semifinal on Friday by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-5, 7-5 in one hour and 42 minutes.

The defending champion has already won the event a record 11 times, including five in a row from 2005 to 2009.