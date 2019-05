Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Swiss Stan Wawrinka at the end of their quarterfinal match played at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka in action against Rafal Nadal of Spain during their quarterfinal match played at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal jubilates the victory againt Swiss Stan Wawrinka during their semifinal match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Rafael Nadal of Spain produced his best performance since the start of the clay court season to defeat Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Friday.

Backed by a partisan Spanish crowd, Nadal dispatched the Swiss veteran in just an hour and eight minutes, and will move on to the last four of the competition, where he will face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.