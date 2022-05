Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz hits a forehand during his French Open third-round match against American Sebastian Korda in Paris, France, on 27 May 2022. Alcaraz won 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Spanish 13-time champion Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning a point during his French Open third-round match against Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in Paris, France, on 27 May 2022. Nadal won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic hits a forehand during his French Open third-round match against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in Paris, France, on 27 May 2022. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Pre-tournament favorites Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz all cruised into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday with straight-set victories.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 and defending Roland Garros champion, booked his spot in the last 16 by downing 195th-ranked Slovenian Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.