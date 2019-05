Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during their men's singles third-round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Spectators on Centrale court during the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles third-round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal moved a step closer to his first ATP Tour title in nine months, routing Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-0 Thursday night in just over an hour to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Like many of the competitors in the men's and women's singles draws, Nadal played both his second and third round matches on Thursday due to a near-total rainout the day before.