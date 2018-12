Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal attends the presentation of a conference organized by 'Lo que de verdad importa' Foundation in Manacor, Balearic Islands, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CATI CLADERA

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal has donated a million euros ($1.15 million) to the victims of the flash floods that hit the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, his home town, local authorities announced on Thursday.

A total of 13 people were killed after flash floods hit Mallorca on Oct. 9.