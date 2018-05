Rafael Nadal of Spain during a training session on a court at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Spain's "King of Clay" Rafael Nadal, world No. 1, on Friday said that the absence of Roger Federer of Switzerland from the French Open did not detract from what could become his 11th title at Roland Garros.

For the second year in a row, Federer opted to quit the entire clay season, where Nadal is always the favorite, to focus on grass court-play, which kicks off in June.